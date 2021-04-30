Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Bristol Myers (BMY) and ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Bristol Myers (BMY) and ChemoCentryx (CCXI) with bullish sentiments.

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Acadia Healthcare. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.41, close to its 52-week high of $63.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acadia Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bristol Myers (BMY)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Bristol Myers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.33, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.00, close to its 52-week low of $44.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 47.6% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

ChemoCentryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.83, representing a 101.8% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.