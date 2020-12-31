Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with bullish sentiments.

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Acadia Healthcare. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.30, close to its 52-week high of $50.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 65.0% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Tenet Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acadia Healthcare with a $48.67 average price target, implying a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released yesterday, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $171.54, close to its 52-week high of $181.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Acceleron Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $188.45 average price target, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $194.00 price target.

