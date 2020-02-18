Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AC Immune SA (ACIU), Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AC Immune SA (ACIU), Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) with bullish sentiments.

AC Immune SA (ACIU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on AC Immune SA today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 49.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

AC Immune SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.18, close to its 52-week low of $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 47.6% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $25.00 average price target.

AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on AquaBounty Technologies, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.65, close to its 52-week low of $1.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 50.4% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AquaBounty Technologies with a $5.00 average price target.

