Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Abiomed (ABMD) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Abiomed (ABMD) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN).

Abiomed (ABMD)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed today and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $278.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Abiomed has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $303.00.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics today and set a price target of $204.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $204.22, close to its 52-week high of $204.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seattle Genetics with a $186.08 average price target.

