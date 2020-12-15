Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Abiomed (ABMD) and Athenex (ATNX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Abiomed (ABMD) and Athenex (ATNX).

Abiomed (ABMD)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Sell rating on Abiomed today and set a price target of $238.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $271.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Baxter International, and Irhythm Technologies.

Abiomed has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $289.33.

Athenex (ATNX)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Athenex today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 49.6% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Athenex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, an 89.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

