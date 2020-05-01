Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Abiomed (ABMD), Amgen (AMGN) and Baxter International (BAX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Abiomed (ABMD), Amgen (AMGN) and Baxter International (BAX).

Abiomed (ABMD)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $188.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abiomed is a Hold with an average price target of $196.00, which is a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Amgen (AMGN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $234.95, close to its 52-week high of $245.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $250.57, representing a 6.3% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Baxter International (BAX)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 69.6% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Baxter International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.00, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

