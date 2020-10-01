Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) and Incyte (INCY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) and Incyte (INCY).

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

B.Riley Financial analyst Justin Zelin reiterated a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics on September 29 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.03, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is ranked #5710 out of 6949 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abeona Therapeutics with a $5.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Incyte (INCY)

In a report issued on September 29, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Incyte. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 55.7% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.00, implying a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on INCY: