Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AbbVie (ABBV), Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) and Atricure (ATRC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AbbVie (ABBV), Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) and Atricure (ATRC) with bullish sentiments.

AbbVie (ABBV)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie today and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Gilead Sciences.

AbbVie has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.67, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on Eidos Therapeutics today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Abeona Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eidos Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.00.

Atricure (ATRC)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy reiterated a Buy rating on Atricure today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.98, close to its 52-week high of $45.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 68.2% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atricure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.38, implying an 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.