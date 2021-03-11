Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Abbott Labs (ABT), Quidel (QDEL) and Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Abbott Labs (ABT), Quidel (QDEL) and Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) with bullish sentiments.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 70.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abbott Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.89, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Quidel (QDEL)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Quidel, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $130.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quidel with a $205.00 average price target, representing a 29.7% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 51.6% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25, representing a 185.6% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

