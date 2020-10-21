Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Abbott Labs (ABT), Haemonetics (HAE) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Abbott Labs (ABT), Haemonetics (HAE) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO).

Abbott Labs (ABT)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.93, close to its 52-week high of $114.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Abbott Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.82, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

Haemonetics (HAE)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 59.2% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Haemonetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.67, which is a 30.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $119.00 price target.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Allogene Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 64.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allogene Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.83.

