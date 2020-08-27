Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Abbott Labs (ABT) and Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Abbott Labs (ABT) and Phibro Animal Health (PAHC).

Abbott Labs (ABT)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Abbott Labs, with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 68.0% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abbott Labs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.44, which is a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright maintained a Hold rating on Phibro Animal Health yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 67.4% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Patterson Companies, Idexx Laboratories, and Quest Diagnostics.

Phibro Animal Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

