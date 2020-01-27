Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Abbott Labs (ABT) and Ligand Pharma (LGND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Abbott Labs (ABT) and Ligand Pharma (LGND) with bullish sentiments.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

In a report issued on January 24, Kristen Stewart from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.40, close to its 52-week high of $92.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Stewart is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 68.3% success rate. Stewart covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abbott Labs with a $102.33 average price target, which is a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

In a report issued on January 24, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma, with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.54, close to its 52-week low of $84.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 70.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ligand Pharma with a $214.00 average price target, implying a 136.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $214.00 price target.

