Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Abbott Labs (ABT) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Abbott Labs (ABT) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE).

Abbott Labs (ABT)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $120.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 74.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Abbott Labs with a $134.00 average price target, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.86, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.93, a 63.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

