Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) and Petiq (PETQ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) and Petiq (PETQ) with bullish sentiments.

9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to 9 Meters Biopharma, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.6% and a 55.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

9 Meters Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Petiq (PETQ)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Petiq, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.58, close to its 52-week high of $39.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 79.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Petiq has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.63.

