Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: 1Life Healthcare (ONEM), Pennant Group (PNTG) and BellRing Brands (BRBR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM), Pennant Group (PNTG) and BellRing Brands (BRBR).

1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on 1Life Healthcare, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 63.9% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and IQVIA Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 1Life Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.33, implying a -18.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Pennant Group (PNTG)

SunTrust Robinson analyst David S Macdonald maintained a Hold rating on Pennant Group today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Macdonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 62.2% success rate. Macdonald covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as American Renal Associates Holdings, Fresenius Medical Care, and Molina Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pennant Group is a Hold with an average price target of $24.50, an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

In a report released today, Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on BellRing Brands, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Kaufman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Conagra Brands, Hostess Brands, and Campbell Soup.

BellRing Brands has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.83, which is a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

