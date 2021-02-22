Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: 10x Genomics (TXG), Shockwave Medical (SWAV) and Galapagos (GLPG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on 10x Genomics (TXG), Shockwave Medical (SWAV) and Galapagos (GLPG).

10x Genomics (TXG)

In a report released today, Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on 10x Genomics, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $185.23, close to its 52-week high of $201.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 68.4% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Pacific Biosciences, and NanoString Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 10x Genomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $204.17, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Shockwave Medical today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.00, close to its 52-week high of $143.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 75.6% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shockwave Medical with a $130.00 average price target, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James upgraded Galapagos to Buy, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.64, close to its 52-week low of $81.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $102.16.

