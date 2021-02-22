Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: 10x Genomics (TXG), Shockwave Medical (SWAV) and Galapagos (GLPG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on 10x Genomics (TXG), Shockwave Medical (SWAV) and Galapagos (GLPG).

10x Genomics (TXG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant maintained a Buy rating on 10x Genomics today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $185.80, close to its 52-week high of $201.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 68.4% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Pacific Biosciences, and NanoString Tech.

10x Genomics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $204.17, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Shockwave Medical today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.25, close to its 52-week high of $143.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 75.6% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shockwave Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $130.00, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Galapagos (GLPG)

Galapagos received a Buy rating and a $100.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Dane Leone today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.15, close to its 52-week low of $81.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Hold with an average price target of $102.16.

