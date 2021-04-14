Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Zurich Insurance Group (OtherZFSVF), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Swiss Re AG (OtherSSREF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Swiss Re AG (SSREF).

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report released today, Ashik Musaddi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF432.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $408.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Musaddi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 68.2% success rate. Musaddi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, and M&G Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $446.40, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF415.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In a report released today, Jason Goldberg from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co., with a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $152.21, close to its 52-week high of $161.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 62.0% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. with a $160.73 average price target, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

UBS analyst William Hardcastle maintained a Sell rating on Swiss Re AG today and set a price target of CHF81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.30, close to its 52-week high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.84.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.