Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Zurich Insurance Group (OtherZFSVF) and Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF).

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report issued on March 27, Kamran Hossain from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF350.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $338.09.

Hossain has an average return of 13.1% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #1329 out of 6213 analysts.

Zurich Insurance Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $444.03.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report issued on March 27, Julian Livingston-Booth from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Livingston-Booth is ranked #3048 out of 6213 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.46, representing a 38.0% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR42.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.