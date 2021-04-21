Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Zurich Insurance Group (OtherZFSVF) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB).

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

RBC Capital analyst Kamran Hossain maintained a Hold rating on Zurich Insurance Group yesterday and set a price target of CHF430.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $410.40.

Hossain has an average return of 17.8% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #1772 out of 7459 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $453.21.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released yesterday, Eoin Mullany from Berenberg Bank maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullany is ranked #6957 out of 7459 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $11.01, implying a -10.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR10.50 price target.

