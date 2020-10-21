Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) and Alexandria Equities (ARE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) and Alexandria Equities (ARE).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

In a report issued on October 19, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 55.8% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Old National Bancorp Capital, Discover Financial Services, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Zions Bancorporation National Association with a $37.67 average price target, a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Alexandria Equities (ARE)

In a report issued on October 19, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alexandria Equities, with a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $160.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Alexandria Equities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.00.

