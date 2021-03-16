Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Wintrust Financial (WTFC), Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB) and ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Wintrust Financial (WTFC), Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB) and ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) with bullish sentiments.

Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Wintrust Financial, with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.00, close to its 52-week high of $84.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 37.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wintrust Financial with a $81.50 average price target.

Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo reiterated a Buy rating on Farmers National Banc Oh today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 97.6% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Farmers National Banc Oh is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.75, which is a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.50 price target.

ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on ACRES Commercial Realty yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 71.3% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

ACRES Commercial Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

