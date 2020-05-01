Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: WillScot (WSC), Carlyle Group (CG) and Mr Cooper Group (COOP)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WillScot (WSC), Carlyle Group (CG) and Mr Cooper Group (COOP).

WillScot (WSC)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to WillScot, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and General Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WillScot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

Carlyle Group (CG)

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Hold rating on Carlyle Group today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 60.2% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Raymond James Financial, and Janus Henderson Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Carlyle Group with a $29.00 average price target, a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Mr Cooper Group (COOP)

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey maintained a Hold rating on Mr Cooper Group today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Coffey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Coffey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Gladstone Investment, New Residential Inv, and PennyMac Financial.

Mr Cooper Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.75, a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

