Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Whitestone REIT (WSR) and WhiteHorse (WHF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Whitestone REIT (WSR) and WhiteHorse (WHF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Whitestone REIT (WSR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera maintained a Hold rating on Whitestone REIT today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 62.7% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whitestone REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WhiteHorse (WHF)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on WhiteHorse, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 52.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WhiteHorse with a $11.10 average price target, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.