Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: WhiteHorse (WHF), SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Heritage Financial (HFWA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WhiteHorse (WHF), SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Heritage Financial (HFWA).

WhiteHorse (WHF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on WhiteHorse, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.79, close to its 52-week high of $14.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 71.3% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WhiteHorse with a $16.00 average price target, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on SEI Investments Company yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.36.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 71.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SEI Investments Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.13.

Heritage Financial (HFWA)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Heritage Financial yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 96.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heritage Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $28.00.

