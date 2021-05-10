Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: WhiteHorse (WHF) and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on WhiteHorse (WHF) and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) with bullish sentiments.

WhiteHorse (WHF)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on WhiteHorse. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.29, close to its 52-week high of $16.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WhiteHorse with a $15.75 average price target.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Marketaxess Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $439.79, close to its 52-week low of $432.95.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 69.1% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marketaxess Holdings with a $552.67 average price target.

