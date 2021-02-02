Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Weyerhaeuser (WY), PCB Bancorp (PCB) and New Residential Inv (NRZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Weyerhaeuser (WY), PCB Bancorp (PCB) and New Residential Inv (NRZ) with bullish sentiments.

Weyerhaeuser (WY)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.04, close to its 52-week high of $34.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 63.7% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Equity Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Weyerhaeuser is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.00, representing a 17.8% upside. In a report issued on January 19, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

PCB Bancorp (PCB)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on PCB Bancorp, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 72.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PCB Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on New Residential Inv, with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Residential Inv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.29.

