Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Western Union (WU) and Trupanion (TRUP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Western Union (WU) and Trupanion (TRUP).

Western Union (WU)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Western Union today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Western Union has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.00, which is a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Trupanion (TRUP)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Hold rating on Trupanion today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 51.3% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Trupanion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.20.

