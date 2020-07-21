Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC), Hyrecar (HYRE) and Colony Capital (CLNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC), Hyrecar (HYRE) and Colony Capital (CLNY) with bullish sentiments.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on Westamerica Bancorporation yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 44.6% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Westamerica Bancorporation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.50.

Hyrecar (HYRE)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Hyrecar, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 74.7% and a 77.5% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hyrecar with a $5.94 average price target.

Colony Capital (CLNY)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Colony Capital, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.91, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Colony Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

