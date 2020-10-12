Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Welltower (WELL) and Tristate Capital (TSC)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Welltower (WELL) and Tristate Capital (TSC).
Welltower (WELL)
Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes reiterated a Hold rating on Welltower today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.87.
According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Extra Space Storage, and Healthcare Realty.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Welltower with a $54.13 average price target, a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Tristate Capital (TSC)
In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tristate Capital. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.35.
According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Limestone Bancorp, and Flagstar Bancorp.
Tristate Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.