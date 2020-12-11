Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Welltower (WELL) and SBA Communications (SBAC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Welltower (WELL) and SBA Communications (SBAC).

Welltower (WELL)

In a report released today, Vikram Malhorta from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Welltower, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 52.3% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, New Senior Investment Group, and Broadstone Net Lease.

Welltower has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $61.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SBA Communications (SBAC)

In a report released today, Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on SBA Communications, with a price target of $316.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $274.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 62.3% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as T Mobile US, Verizon, and ViaSat.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SBA Communications with a $328.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SBAC: