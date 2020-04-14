Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Welltower (WELL) and Ally Financial (ALLY)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Welltower (WELL) and Ally Financial (ALLY).

Welltower (WELL)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Hold rating on Welltower yesterday and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Welltower has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $63.09, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ally Financial (ALLY)

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Buy rating on Ally Financial yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 72.7% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ally Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.56, representing an 87.5% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.