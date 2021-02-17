Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Wells Fargo (WFC) and Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wells Fargo (WFC) and Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH).

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Wells Fargo today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 35.7% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Wells Fargo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.43.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Armada Hoffler Properties. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The the analyst consensus on Armada Hoffler Properties is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.