Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Webster Financial (WBS), Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) and AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Webster Financial (WBS), Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) and AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) with bullish sentiments.

Webster Financial (WBS)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Webster Financial, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 71.7% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Webster Financial with a $37.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Merchants Bancorp, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.83, close to its 52-week high of $28.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 100.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Merchants Bancorp with a $30.67 average price target.

AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on AssetMark Financial Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.73.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 74.1% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AssetMark Financial Holdings with a $24.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.