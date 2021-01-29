Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Visa (V), Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) and Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Visa (V), Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) and Amerant Bancorp (AMTB).

Visa (V)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Visa, with a price target of $233.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $193.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 73.6% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Visa with a $242.31 average price target, implying a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace reiterated a Buy rating on Lakeland Bancorp today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 69.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lakeland Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose assigned a Hold rating to Amerant Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 54.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amerant Bancorp with a $17.00 average price target.

