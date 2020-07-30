Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Visa (V), Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Visa (V), Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and PotlatchDeltic (PCH) with bullish sentiments.

Visa (V)

In a report issued on July 28, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Visa, with a price target of $243.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $193.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 77.3% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Visa with a $214.71 average price target, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

In a report issued on July 28, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cincinnati Financial, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cincinnati Financial with a $68.00 average price target.

PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

In a report issued on July 28, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PotlatchDeltic, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.11, close to its 52-week high of $45.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 68.7% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PotlatchDeltic with a $41.50 average price target.

