Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Visa (V) and First Republic Bank (FRC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Visa (V) and First Republic Bank (FRC).

Visa (V)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Visa on September 10 and set a price target of $243.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $200.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 72.4% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $222.37, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

First Republic Bank (FRC)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on First Republic Bank on September 10 and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $106.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Republic Bank with a $119.93 average price target.

