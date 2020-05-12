Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR), Lincoln National (LNC) and Green Dot (GDOT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR), Lincoln National (LNC) and Green Dot (GDOT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Worthington maintained a Hold rating on Victory Capital Holdings today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Worthington is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Worthington covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Gain Capital Holdings, and Janus Henderson Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Victory Capital Holdings with a $20.54 average price target, a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lincoln National (LNC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln National today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.9% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lincoln National with a $37.63 average price target, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Green Dot (GDOT)

In a report released today, Tien Tsin Huang from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Green Dot, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 72.5% success rate. Huang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Automatic Data Processing, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.64, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GDOT: