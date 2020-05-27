Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) and Banc of California (BANC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) and Banc of California (BANC).

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Victory Capital Holdings, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 56.3% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Victory Capital Holdings with a $18.10 average price target, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Banc of California (BANC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Hold rating on Banc of California today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.1% and a 41.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Banc of California with a $11.00 average price target.

