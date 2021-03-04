Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: VICI Properties (VICI) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on VICI Properties (VICI) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK).

VICI Properties (VICI)

In a report released today, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on VICI Properties, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.65, close to its 52-week high of $29.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 65.6% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

VICI Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.83, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on Park Hotels & Resorts today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.15, close to its 52-week high of $23.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 65.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Park Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.17, implying a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.