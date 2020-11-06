Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Verisk Analytics (VRSK), Reinsurance Group (RGA) and Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Verisk Analytics (VRSK), Reinsurance Group (RGA) and Lamar Advertising (LAMR).

Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Verisk Analytics, with a price target of $217.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $197.40, close to its 52-week high of $204.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 45.4% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verisk Analytics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $203.83, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Reinsurance Group (RGA)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Reinsurance Group, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $106.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Prudential Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reinsurance Group is a Hold with an average price target of $111.40.

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Buy rating on Lamar Advertising today and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 58.6% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Live Nation Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lamar Advertising with a $87.00 average price target.

