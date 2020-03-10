Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Verisk Analytics (VRSK), Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and Comerica (CMA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Verisk Analytics (VRSK), Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and Comerica (CMA).

Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Verisk Analytics, with a price target of $176.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $151.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 40.4% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Verisk Analytics with a $167.14 average price target.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge maintained a Buy rating on Ameriprise Financial today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.61, close to its 52-week low of $107.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Heritage Insurance Holdings, and Horace Mann Educators.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameriprise Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $183.17.

Comerica (CMA)

Wedbush analyst Peter Winter maintained a Hold rating on Comerica today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.82, close to its 52-week low of $35.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Winter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 36.8% success rate. Winter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, Prosperity Bancshares, and Cullen/Frost Bankers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Comerica with a $68.73 average price target, a 79.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

