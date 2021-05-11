Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ventas (VTR), WhiteHorse (WHF) and Americold Realty (COLD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Ventas (VTR), WhiteHorse (WHF) and Americold Realty (COLD).

Ventas (VTR)

In a report issued on May 7, Amanda Sweitzer from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Ventas, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.93, close to its 52-week high of $58.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 90.3% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Ventas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $55.82, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

WhiteHorse (WHF)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on WhiteHorse today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.29, close to its 52-week high of $16.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 68.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and Solar Senior Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WhiteHorse with a $15.75 average price target, which is a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Americold Realty (COLD)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Buy rating on Americold Realty on May 7 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 71.5% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Americold Realty with a $44.25 average price target, a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

