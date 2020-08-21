Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ventas (VTR) and Welltower (WELL)

Analysts are pulling back from the Financial sector as 2 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on Ventas (VTR) and Welltower (WELL).

Ventas (VTR)

Merrill Lynch analyst Jeffrey Spector maintained a Sell rating on Ventas today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Spector is ranked #3398 out of 6893 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ventas is a Hold with an average price target of $38.50.

Welltower (WELL)

Merrill Lynch analyst Joshua Dennerlein maintained a Sell rating on Welltower today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Dennerlein ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.6% and a 30.4% success rate. Dennerlein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Sabra Healthcare REIT, and Physicians Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Welltower is a Hold with an average price target of $53.50.

