Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: US Bancorp (USB), Bok Financial (BOKF) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on US Bancorp (USB), Bok Financial (BOKF) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS).

US Bancorp (USB)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on US Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Bancorp with a $55.71 average price target, which is a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Bok Financial (BOKF)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Bok Financial. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.61, close to its 52-week high of $86.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 56.7% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Bok Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.00, which is a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.13, close to its 52-week high of $51.26.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 74.4% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and SEI Investments Company.

Focus Financial Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00, implying a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

