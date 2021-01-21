Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: US Bancorp (USB) and SL Green Realty (SLG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on US Bancorp (USB) and SL Green Realty (SLG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

US Bancorp (USB)

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Hold rating on US Bancorp today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 73.5% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and First Republic Bank.

US Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.58, a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

SL Green Realty (SLG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhorta maintained a Hold rating on SL Green Realty today and set a price target of $58.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 50.7% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Senior Investment Group, National Retail Properties, and Office Properties Income.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SL Green Realty with a $61.41 average price target.

