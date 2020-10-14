Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: US Bancorp (USB) and PNC Financial (PNC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on US Bancorp (USB) and PNC Financial (PNC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

US Bancorp (USB)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on US Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Long ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 24.9% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, First Financial Bancorp, and German American Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.06, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on October 7, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $41.00 price target.

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to PNC Financial. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 54.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

PNC Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.14, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

