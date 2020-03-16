Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: US Bancorp (USB) and Blackrock (BLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on US Bancorp (USB) and Blackrock (BLK) with bullish sentiments.

US Bancorp (USB)

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo upgraded US Bancorp to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 49.5% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

US Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $56.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Blackrock (BLK)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $413.78, close to its 52-week low of $383.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Raymond James Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackrock is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $565.25, which is a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $510.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BLK: