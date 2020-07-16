Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Uniti Group (UNIT), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Uniti Group (UNIT), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS).

Uniti Group (UNIT)

In a report released today, Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Uniti Group, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 67.9% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, United States Cellular, and CenturyLink.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Uniti Group with a $11.25 average price target.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

In a report released today, Keith Horowitz from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Wells Fargo, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.96, close to its 52-week low of $22.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Horowitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 67.5% success rate. Horowitz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Goldman Sachs Group, American Express, and Northern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wells Fargo with a $29.38 average price target, a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $28.00 price target.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group, with a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $219.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 49.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Goldman Sachs Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $244.00, which is a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

