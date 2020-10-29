Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: United Rentals (URI) and Paya Holdings (PAYA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on United Rentals (URI) and Paya Holdings (PAYA).

United Rentals (URI)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to United Rentals. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $170.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Rentals is a Hold with an average price target of $183.38, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $209.00 price target.

Paya Holdings (PAYA)

Paya Holdings received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.83, close to its 52-week low of $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 68.2% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Coupa Software, and ACI Worldwide.

Paya Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, which is a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

